Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,599,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Susquehanna raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.91.

Shares of CHKP opened at $216.69 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $145.75 and a 52 week high of $226.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.03.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

