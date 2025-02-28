Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $161.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics traded as low as $101.00 and last traded at $108.35, with a volume of 150140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.86.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,310,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,345.60. The trade was a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,234. This represents a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,085,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,104,701,000 after buying an additional 117,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,855 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,358,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,408,000 after purchasing an additional 543,143 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,368,000 after purchasing an additional 285,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,726,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,527,000 after purchasing an additional 665,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

