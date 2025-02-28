Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Position Lowered by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

