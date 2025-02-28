Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Lifted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SEA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,345,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,531 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,758,331,000 after buying an additional 4,761,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,521 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $283,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,433 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $222,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of SEA by 341.1% during the third quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,996,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $188,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on SEA from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

SEA stock opened at $126.52 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $46.06 and a 52 week high of $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.78.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

