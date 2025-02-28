Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 7.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $3.96. 4,214,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 6,579,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. American Trust bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

