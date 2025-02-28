Short Interest in The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Increases By 1,466.7%

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 1,466.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Wharf Stock Up 3.8 %
WARFY stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. Wharf has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.
About Wharf
