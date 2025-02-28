Short Interest in The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Increases By 1,466.7%

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 1,466.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wharf Stock Up 3.8 %

WARFY stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. Wharf has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

