Short Interest in Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Declines By 93.8%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Worley Stock Down 2.0 %

Worley stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. Worley has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

Get Worley alerts:

Worley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Worley’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.