Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,607 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. MFA Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $52.24 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $595.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.93.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.