Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $142,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

