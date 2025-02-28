Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Elastic were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,540,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $101.05 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.51.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $758,678.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,326 shares in the company, valued at $42,742,647.12. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

