Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,764 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.23% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of YJUN opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $163.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.