Sigma Planning Corp Buys 608 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,844,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,300,000 after purchasing an additional 401,180 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,038.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 277,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,803,000 after purchasing an additional 253,400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,708,000 after purchasing an additional 191,272 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 363,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,831,000 after purchasing an additional 150,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 501,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,590,000 after purchasing an additional 144,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Redburn Atlantic raised Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $122.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $112.74 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.72.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.68%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.