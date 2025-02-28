Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,087 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 314,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after buying an additional 61,214 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 18,206.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 259,253 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 181,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $42.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $785.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.89.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.