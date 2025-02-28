Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,408,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,509,000 after purchasing an additional 128,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,613,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,422,000 after purchasing an additional 315,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,718,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,589,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,355 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

