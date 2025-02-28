Sigma Planning Corp Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 268.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.
Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of CGMU stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54.
Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile
The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
