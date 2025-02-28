Sigma Planning Corp Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $129.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.22 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.89 and a 200-day moving average of $156.26.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair downgraded Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LDOS

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.