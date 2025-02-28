Sigma Planning Corp Has $359,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $365.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.81. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

