Sigma Planning Corp Has $366,000 Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Textron by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Textron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Textron by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This trade represents a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

