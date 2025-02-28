Sigma Planning Corp Has $382,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Seros Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.9 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $515.64 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

