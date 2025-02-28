Sigma Planning Corp Has $438,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $139.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.63.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $89,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 182,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,401,984.10. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,597. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,091,314 shares of company stock valued at $295,773,256. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. UBS Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

