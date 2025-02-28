Sigma Planning Corp Has $479,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDEC. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 102,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

