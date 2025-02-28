Sigma Planning Corp Has $484,000 Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 143,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 95,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,177,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LZB stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

