Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,506,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,521,000 after purchasing an additional 394,199 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,720,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 91,376 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,163,000. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of JMUB opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.