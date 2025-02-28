Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,171 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Mplx by 69.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,628,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 5,070.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 977,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,797,000 after acquiring an additional 958,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 387.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,611,000 after acquiring an additional 654,500 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 479.6% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 94,628 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.74%.

MPLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

