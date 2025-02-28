Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,612 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YMAR. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth $3,122,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 264,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 69,842 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:YMAR opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

