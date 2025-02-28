Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 45,850 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $78.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.66. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.36.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,578 shares in the company, valued at $169,515.34. The trade was a 22.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

