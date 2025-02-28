Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 47 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in KLA by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC opened at $699.16 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $609.40 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $715.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $715.74. The stock has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.68.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

