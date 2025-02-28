Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 581 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQM. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $40.01 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

