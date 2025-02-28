Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 690 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 125,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

