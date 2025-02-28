Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 830 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day moving average is $90.51. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

