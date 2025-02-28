Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Stake in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hut 8 by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hut 8 from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Hut 8 from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Hut 8 Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. Hut 8 Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.