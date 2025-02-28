Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 263.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.30.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

