Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,622,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,956,000 after buying an additional 226,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,671,000 after buying an additional 2,632,906 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,035,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 142,904 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,081 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,053,000 after purchasing an additional 359,189 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.36 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3292 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

