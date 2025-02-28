Sigma Planning Corp Sells 109 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CRH were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in CRH by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC started coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

NYSE:CRH opened at $101.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.12. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.23. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

