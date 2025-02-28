Sigma Planning Corp Sells 140 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Teradyne by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,233,000 after purchasing an additional 873,626 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,218,000 after purchasing an additional 749,003 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,129,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,837,000 after purchasing an additional 393,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,269.64. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

