Sigma Planning Corp Sells 30,021 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,021 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 88,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 105,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period.

Shares of BAB opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.25 million, a PE ratio of -206.77 and a beta of 0.31.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

