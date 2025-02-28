Sigma Planning Corp Sells 365 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $246,765,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 46.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,643,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 14.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,467,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,509,000 after purchasing an additional 826,626 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth $28,028,000. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its position in DraftKings by 59.7% in the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 1,644,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,475,000 after purchasing an additional 615,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 532,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $20,379,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,448.20. This represents a 88.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 228,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $9,765,919.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,122.16. The trade was a 29.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,573,488 shares of company stock valued at $109,600,767. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $42.74 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.