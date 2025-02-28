Sigma Planning Corp Sells 370 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 5.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,689,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 19.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS PNOV opened at $38.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

