Sigma Planning Corp Sells 46,008 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,008 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 791.1% during the 4th quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 202,725 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 156,805 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,213,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,365,000 after acquiring an additional 110,619 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,565,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,521,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.65.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.