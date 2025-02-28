Sigma Planning Corp Sells 534 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,083,000 after purchasing an additional 66,232 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,467,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,499,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,279,000 after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 40.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after buying an additional 376,704 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.62.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $39.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

