Sigma Planning Corp Sells 588 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,645,000 after purchasing an additional 113,439 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 611,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 421,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 321,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares during the period. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 311,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $98.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.63. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $103.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

