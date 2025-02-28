Sigma Planning Corp Sells 89 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 16,520.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 122.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 72.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.25. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $88.98 and a 12 month high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

