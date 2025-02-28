Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 76.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,395,000 after acquiring an additional 308,618 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

