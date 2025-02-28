Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of NYSE:SILA opened at $24.89 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

