Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Position Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 24.4% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 96,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter worth about $2,975,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Silgan by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Silgan by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $53.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $58.14.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In other Silgan news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $6,841,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,880.36. The trade was a 35.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,096,518.26. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

