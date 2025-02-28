Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.44.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $182.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $139.25 and a 52 week high of $188.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $834,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,130,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

