Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 90.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,192,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after buying an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

