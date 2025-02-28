SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after buying an additional 37,163 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $229,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,047.60. The trade was a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SLG. Mizuho upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $82.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,862.50%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

