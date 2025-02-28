SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 198.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,284,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,920,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 72,653.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 589,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 588,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,640,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

XBI stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

