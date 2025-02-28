Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $34.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.80. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.